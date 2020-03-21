University of Southampton Triumphs in World QS Subject Rankings

Four of the university’s subject areas have placed in the top 50 globally of the QS subject rankings.

Leading the way we have Nursing and Midwifery placing 5th in the world for the second consecutive year and for the third year in a row within the top 10. Southampton is second amongst all UK universities ranked in this subject area. The University is also ranked 40th overall for Earth-related Engineering, including Geology, Geophysics, Geochemistry, Geotechnical Engineering and Ocean Engineering, and places 44th in the world for Archaeology. Rising up, Statistics & Operational Research, have jumped 11 places to 37th.

Vice Chancellor Mark Smith said:

This is a really good sign of how well-rated we are by our peers as we truly are an international university that competes with the very best in the world.

Congratulations to all the subject areas commended by the rankings.