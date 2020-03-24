Isle of Wight Ferry Sees Demand Slump

Wightlink, the Isle of Wight ferry service, has seen a dramatic slump in demand due to government advice on self-isolation and working from home in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in revenue for the firm comes in the same week that the regulatory body for the island’s ferry services, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), performed a u-turn to rule that travellers can now remain in their cars for the duration of the 45-minute journey to reduce chances of viral infection, despite claims that vehicle decks on the boats do not meet required safety standards.

On Friday morning, the BBC reported that the normally bustling 08.15 Red Jet crossing from Cowes to Southampton was, ‘almost devoid of passengers as it left today because of the coronavirus outbreak‘.

Due to significant rises in staff absences, Saturday also saw Wightlink cancel six of its regular journeys from Lymington and Yarmouth.

Bob Seely, MP for the Isle of Wight’s 141,538 residents, commented: