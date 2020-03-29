Southampton Hospitals Close Doors to Visitors

Southampton hospitals have closed their doors to visitors in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19, which has so far killed over 1,000 people in the UK.

Southampton General Hospital, Southampton Children’s Hospital, and the Princess Anne Hospital are all denying entry to visitors due to the outbreak amid news of 32 infections in Southampton.

As of Friday 27th March, the only exceptions to the visitor ban will be as follows:

If you are a patient with an appointment at one of the affected hospitals

If you are a patient requiring emergency care or maternity services

For compassionate visitation (prior approved with ward via ward lead)

To provide mobility/carer support for a patient

One parent to accompany a child patient

The draconian measures are a shift from two weeks ago when restricted access was available to some visitors.