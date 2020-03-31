Arrests Made After Chinese Students Targeted in Southampton Attack

Content Warning: Racism and Assault

After a group of Chinese students were attacked in a racist assault last week, two teenage girls have been arrested.

The police were called to Vincent’s Walk, Southampton, at 8pm on March 17th when a group of people were abusive and assaulted a group of four Chinese students who happened to be wearing medical face masks. The two girls arrested were 14 and 15 and from Southampton. They remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A Hampshire Constabulary statement says:

Any crime perpetuated through ignorance, prejudice or hate is unacceptable. We are working with our partners and the local Chinese communities and we would encourage everyone to report incidents to us either by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

The victims were three men and one woman, who were all aged in their early 20s. They did not suffer any lasting physical injuries.

Wessex Scene sends its best wishes and thoughts to those who were attacked, and remind our community that racism and racially spurred violence should never be tolerated.