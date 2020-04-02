Southampton Bring Home Silver in Taekwondo Championships

The University of Southampton’s Taekwondo Club have come in second place overall in the first ever British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) domestic national Taekwondo championship.

In a post on their Facebook page, the SUTKD team said:

The jump the club has managed to make after being 14th after the first competition, to then 4th, to now 2nd by the end, is madness. This is all down to you guys. Thank you to Darren Bailey, David Honey, Booker Ogutu and Natalie Mestry for your sheer dedication to the sport and to the club, and for giving up your weekend and coaching us all to success. Even though Cliff Lee and Lorène Lee couldn’t physically be there, thank you for all your efforts both in training and outside. None of this would’ve been possible without you, and the clubs success this year is down to you. Thank you to Rhianna Jobson, Tom Steadman and Lucy Steadman for corner judging at this competition, allowing us to enter sparring competitors.

Their full victory statement can be read here.

The results of winners are as follows:

Gold: Isra Ilyas – A Class -49kg (merged with 53); Willow Oatley – C Class -67kg; Becky Heron – C Class -73kg (merged with +73)

Silver: Jarrell Harewood – A Class -63kg; Daniel Apio – C Class +87kg; Lucy Steadman – B Class +73kg; Max Pennell – C Class -80kg (merged with -87); C Class team poomsae – Willow Oatley, Max Pennell, Matteo Thornton

Bronze: Myles Kearsley – C Class -68kg; Charlotte Cordery – C Class -53kg; Beth Mondon – C Class -67kg; Kelsey Russell Cairns – A Class -68kg (merged with -74); Ty Amorosano – A Class -80kg (merged with -87); A Class paired poomsae – Isra Ilyas, Tim Formulevics; A Class team poomsae – Isra Ilyas, Tim Formulevics, Bryan Law.

Congratulating the team on their win, current VP Sports of SUSU and Students’ Union President-Elect Olivia Reed said:

Huge congratulations to our Taekwondo club for this amazing achievement, especially as it’s in their first ever BUCS competition. Team Southampton comprises of over 90 sports clubs and it’s amazing to see wins coming from such a breadth of sports.

