Southampton Sites Go Digital in Light of Coronavirus

In a press release sent to Wessex Scene, Southampton City Council have revealed that they will spend the coming week enhancing and expanding the online resources of council services in a novel attempt to ‘reconnect communities and improve wellbeing‘.
One major service enhancing its already significant online presence is Southampton City Libraries, open and free to anybody working, living, or studying in or around the city. Home learning activities and e-book resources have already proven popular during social distancing and lockdown measures introduced last month. Those wishing to join the Libraries for free can do so here.
In addition, SeaCity Museum, famed for its impressive, permanent RMS Titanic exhibition, has uploaded many new learning resources for people of all ages to its site, from colouring activities to virtual tours of the museum.
The popular Tudor House, located near the Bar Gate in the city centre, have put together digital activity packs and quizzes for young people in the area who are missing out on their education due to school closures, while Southampton City Art Gallery is in the process of collating and uploading interactive digital exhibitions.
Speaking on the new range of offerings from the key Southampton educational sites, Councillor Kaur, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Homes, has said:
During this time, it is important people have access to the essentials, but also take care of their physical and mental health. For many, Culture plays a valuable role in this and is an important part of people’s daily lives. The cultural sector in Southampton are rising to the challenge, and Southampton City Council’s much loved libraries, museums, gallery are offering a range of #CultureinQuarantine activities that local individuals and families can enjoy from their homes during these difficult times. From children’s story rhyme times, boredom busters, to virtual access to our accredited collections; there’s lots to get involved, enjoy and bring us together.