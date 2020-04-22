Revealed: Full Nominations List for Society & Volunteering Awards 2020

SUSU have revealed on their website the full nominations list for the Society & Volunteering Awards 2020.

The Students’ Union also announced that they had received 175 nominations for the nine categories, namely: Best Event, Best Campaign, Best Collaboration, Fundraiser of the Year, Community Impact Award, Society Committee Member of the Year, Society Member of the Year, Society of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution.

Those wishing to find out more about a particular category are encouraged to contact SUSU via email at activities@susu.org.

SUSU say that they are ‘currently finalising plans‘ for the awards ceremony to be held virtually on Wednesday 6th May, due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by government as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The full list of nominations can be found here.