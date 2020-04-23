UK University Students Told to Not Travel Home

In light of the nation-wide lock down response to Covid-19, the government is urging students to remain at their university accommodation, whether that be student halls or privately rented accommodation. Minister of State for Universities at the Department of Education, Michelle Donelan, stated that all students who have yet to leave their universities ‘should remain there and stay indoors while current restrictions are in force.’

The statements come from Donelan’s letters to vice-chancellors and university students on the 26th of March. While UK students are encouraged to stay in place, accommodations have been made for international staff and students. Expired visas will be extended if need be and the Home Office has updated visa guidance in the hopes of providing more security.

While overseas students normally are not permitted to study at a distance, this restriction has been waived for those who have returned to their home countries. For those who wish to remain in the UK, the visa application has been simplified so as to allow students and staff to apply from the UK rather than their home country.