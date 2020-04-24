Revealed: Full List of Nominations for AU Ball 2020

SUSU has revealed a full list of nominations for the upcoming Athletic Union (AU) Ball 2020.

There are nine awards up for grabs, with winners set to be announced at the virtual awards ceremony due to be held on Friday 1st May. For 1st Year Sportsperson, the nominees are as follows:

Jessy Marin – Canoe Polo Club

Kate Callaghan Benton – Canoe Polo Club

Sam Sterling – Canoe Polo Club

Rowan Kettle – Canoe Polo Club

Patrick Stuckle – Canoe Polo Club

Harry Burns – Men’s Football Club

Kai Major – Table Tennis Club

Ellie Brown – Netball Club.

For Sports Volunteer of the Year, there are three nominees:

Daniel Akhter Hussain – Canoe Polo Club

Jenna Ann Smith – Riding Club

Luke Gibson – Squash Club.

The Sportsman of the Year award will be given to either Matthew Lamont of the Canoe Club, or

Hugo Pang from Table Tennis Club.

Sportswoman of the Year will be awarded to one of the following nominees:

Laura Smith – Mixed Martial Arts

Georgia Mckay – Netball Club

Emma Collier – Trampolining Club

Eloise Kitchener – Riding Club.

There are four teams nominated for the Most Improved Team award:

Table Tennis Men’s 2nd Team

Football Men’s 2nd Team

Squash Ladies Team

Olympic Weightlifting Club.

Union Engagement is a head-to-head between Annabel Credland from Riding Club and Rheanna Cottam of the Netball Club.

Team of the Year will be given to one of the following eight:

Mixed Martial Arts Club

Riding Club 1st Team

Table Tennis Club

Ladies Basketball Team

Ladies Squash Team

Ladies Lacrosse 1st Team

Men’s Football 1st Team

Trampolining Club.

The Mike Bereford Coaching Award nominees are:

Lauren Taylor – Cheerleading

William Sparrow – Canoe Club

Elliot Thompson – Olympic Weightlifting Club

George Russell – Basketball Club

Shaun Hylands – Trampolining Club

Emma Collier – Trampolining Club

Francesca Eyles – Trampolining Club

Howard Tear – Trampolining Club

Andrew Taylor – Trampolining Club

Kerry Miller – Trampolining Club

Katy Joyce – Trampolining Club

Sarah Hogan – Netball Club

Emily Feist – Ladies Lacrosse Club.

Finally, the coveted Athletic Union Award will be a two-way run-off between the Mixed Martial Arts Club and Table Tennis Club.