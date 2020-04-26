Southampton Students Reminded of Free Access to LinkedIn Learning

As classes head online for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, students at the University of Southampton are reminded of their free access to LinkedIn Learning, which offers video courses taught by industry leaders.

The Learning Blog, a subsidiary of the educational platform owned by LinkedIn, has also released information for academics who are rapidly adjusting to teaching online during these unprecedented times of international crisis.

Southampton students can access their dedicated LinkedIn Learning web page at www.southampton.ac.uk/lynda, where they will be directed to set up a new free account.

According to iSolutions, the University of Southampton’s IT support service:

LinkedIn Learning is a library of high-quality video tutorials on a wide range of software and business topics. Your University account gives you access to all of it for free. LinkedIn Learning has over 5,000 courses, so there is something for everyone. The tutorials are subtitled and include exercise files. On-screen controls mean you decide the pace of your learning. You can view the videos on your PC/Mac or download the tablet app.

An Education and Student Experience Advisor at the Southampton Business School has said:

LinkedIn Learning is a great free resource our students can access to broaden their knowledge. It is a great place to find concise and professional videos that can help students enhance skills that will make them stand out to employers.

Nearly 2.5 million students are currently studying at higher education institutions in the UK, and all are adjusting to online classes, which are likely to remain in place at least for the remainder of the semester.