Nation Observes Minute’s Silence for Fallen Key Workers

Earlier today, people across the United Kingdom took part in a minute’s silence to pay tribute to key workers who, due to their work on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, have sadly lost their lives.

Taking place on International Workers’ Memorial Day, the silence was observed by political leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer, who Tweeted that, ‘When this pandemic is over we can’t return to business as usual. [Key workers] need proper pay, good working conditions, and a vision of a better society.’

It is estimated that over one hundred healthcare workers in the NHS have died as a result of contracting coronavirus at work, while many transport and other key workers, including Transport for London (TfL) employees, have also passed away.

Dame Donna Kinnair, who is head of the Royal College of Nursing, has said that she felt, ‘heartened to hear how many people took part.’

The silence comes as the COVID-19 plight in care homes begins to be understood, with BBC experts arguing that ‘the epidemic certainly hasn’t reached its peak in care homes.’