Southampton RAG Shortlisted for National Award

Southampton RAG has been shortlisted for Best Collaboration in the upcoming National Societies and Volunteering Awards.

Fight Night 2019, organised by Southampton’s RAG (Raise and Give) is listed among seven other shortlisted collaborative charity events held at universities across the country.

Southampton RAG held the fundraising Fight Night event in collaboration with Southampton Amateur Boxing Club on Saturday 30th November 2019 in Oceana nightclub. An incredible £18,000 was raised for Movember, a charity tackling men’s physical and mental health problems.

Due to social distancing measures brought in across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony will not take place this year, but organisers have confirmed that winners will still be selected.

You can find out more or get involved with Southampton RAG on their website.