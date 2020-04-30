Southampton Engineering Students Produce PPE for Local NHS Teams

Students and researchers from the University of Southampton are working hard to provide life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) to local health service providers.

Amid a shortage of the vital protection, which includes clothing, helmets, and goggles, Aerospace Engineering student at the University of Southampton, Fergus McKenzie-Wilson, is leading a project to use 3D printing technologies to quickly manufacture high volumes of PPE.

The equipment will be distributed among local NHS services, and so far 200 face shields have been produced, with the goal to produce 1,000 ‘as soon as possible.‘

Thanks to crowdfunding online, the team have raised over £6,000, with the hope of doubling this amount to help maximise production levels as the UK hits its Coronavirus peak.

