Online Option Choice Delayed Indefinitely

The University of Southampton’s Online Option Choice ballot for the next academic year has been postponed for an unspecified period of time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ballot, which has been affected by technical difficulties in recent years, is the method by which students choose their course modules each year.

Whilst the ballot was due to open on Monday 27th April, an email sent to by Student Comms to all students confirmed that due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the ‘open period for you to select your optional modules for the next academic year has been postponed and will not open on 27 April 2020 as planned due to COVID19.’

The email goes on to say that it is important that students have access to ‘accurate and comprehensive information and guidance‘ about options for their degree, and that essential work to establish how courses will be delivered in the wake of the global pandemic is being undertaken.

An update as soon as more information comes to light has been promised.