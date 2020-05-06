Sport and Wellbeing Set a Sustainability Goal

Following from the university joining the International University Climate Alliance, Sport and Wellbeing are the first department to take steps in order to reduce their environmental impact.

The team created a list of 24 possible objectives to complete, with each member of staff taking charge of one each. The list covers many different sectors, including achieving paperless systems and ensuring equipment is turned off at night.

Sport and Wellbeing began trying to increase their biodiversity last year by planting a number of trees at Wide Lane, and are now making more of an effort to continue their sustainable outlook, such as only making purchases from sustainable vendors and bringing food to work in reuseable containers.

The assistant manager of Sport and Wellbeing, James Topping, said:

Although the Sport and Wellbeing team are all working at home at the moment, we are continuing to develop our carbon cutting objectives. By reviewing our risk management and operational process documents, we are working out new ways of working that can meet our pledge. On our return to the office, we will be able to hit the ground running with these changes.

As this is the first of the university’s departments to include a sustainability initiative into its inner-workings, it is thought that many others will follow suit. Sport and Wellbeing are ‘very happy to share [their]experience of developing environmental goals with other departments,’ and encourage others to contact them to ask.