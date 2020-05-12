7Bone Burger Co. To Reopen From Tonight

A firm favourite for Southampton students, 7Bone Burger Co., will be reopening from 5pm next Tuesday (12/5) for takeaways and delivery.

The restaurant is located on Portswood Road and has been closed since lockdown measures forced eateries to close. However, 7Bone is due to reopen in the coming week for deliveries and takeaways only.

Been craving your 7B fix? 😏 guess who’s back 🙌🏼 *NEXT TUESDAY* we will be open from 5pm for take away in Soton, Bmouth, Cambs, Reading, Newbs + Pompey 🙌🏼🔥 see you next Tuesday 😉 x #7bone pic.twitter.com/Tehh452QBL — 7Bone Burger Co. (@7bone_dive) May 5, 2020

The menu includes American-style classics, but now also features its own vegan menu.

Deliveries can be ordered via Deliveroo and Click-and-Collect orders can be organised via website or app.