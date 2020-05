Students can apply for an Online Learning Grant of £300 in order to help them access online learning.

The grants are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students studying at University of Southampton.

Students will be award up to £300 of a non-repayable grant that can be spent on essential hardware or internet access for those struggling to adapt to the move online.

However, the grants are limited so it is important to only apply if needed.

You can apply for the grant here.