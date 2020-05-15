Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Science Careers Hermione Cook
Credit: Hermione Cook

Science and Engineering Festival Moved Online

0
By on News Science & Technology


Southampton Science and Engineering Day 2020 as well as the festival (SOTSEF) were postponed due to coronavirus, and are now being made digital.

Being known as ‘SOTSEF Goes Digital’, the festival will be held from Friday 22nd May to Saturday 25th June. The event is being organised by the Public Engagement with Research unit.

The event’s programme will be released throughout the week, but is expected to involve ‘downloadable resources, virtual tours, talks, podcasts and blogs to live debates, performances and Q&A sessions, to citizen science projects.’

More information can be found here, or you can email festival@soton.ac.uk with any questions.

avatar

A philosophy student with a penchant for uncertain puns

Related Stories

Leave A Reply