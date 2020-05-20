Cambridge University Goes Digital Until Summer 2021

The University of Cambridge has announced that all teaching will be delivered online until the summer of 2021, but no reductions in tuition fees will be offered.

The news comes just days after the Universities watchdog warns institutions to be honest with students about online learning so that they could make informed choices when picking a university.

The University has also said that ‘it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person,’ provided that social distancing measures can be upheld.

The University of Manchester is similarly shifting teaching online, but have only confirmed this measure for the first term of the next academic year. The University of Southampton have not yet made any announcement about how teaching will be delivered, but has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.