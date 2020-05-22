FutureBrew Southampton Donating Meals To Vulnerable Families

FutureBrew, a student lead company, are selling mystery bags to help provide vulnerable families in Southampton with food and essentials.

From speaking to schools, churches, and other local organisations, the group found out that many families have been left vulnerable due to Covid-19, especially when it comes to feeding themselves and providing their families with essentials. They have therefore partnered with local supermarkets to collect excess food (that would otherwise be thrown away) and redistribute it through their mystery bags. Each mystery bag has around 10-15 items in, ranging from fruit and vegetables, to snacks and treats.

FutureBrew explained the process to Wessex Scene:

How it works: Consumers can buy their own mystery bags for £5. Every bag bought, we donate one to a family in need. Pay a bag forward (£3), and we will deliver a bag to a family in need. Irregardless, Future Brew will be donating 100s of mystery bags to those in need.

So far 2500 meals have been donated and saved 3.5 tonnes of carbon emissions entering the atmosphere. The project is completely carbon neutral, as they are using cyclists to deliver and pick up food. The parent company of STAG beer, which launched this year, will continue to help both the environment and the community.