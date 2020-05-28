Supercars Seized in County Lines Investigation

A joint County Lines investigation with London’s Metropolitan Police service and the Hampshire Constabulary proved fruitful as three cars were seized in London.

The Metropolitan Police carried out search warrants at three separate residential properties in Croydon and South London, as well as a commercial property in Thornton Heath, south-east London, in the early hours of 12 May. The warrants are part of an investigation into a county line operation between Hampshire and the capital.

Three vehicles were seized during the warrants’ executions; two Mercedes and a green Lamborghini.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and were remanded in custody at a Hampshire police station.

Mark Lynch, Chief Inspector in Hampshire Constabulary, said:

The threat from county lines drug dealing continues to present a significant risk to vulnerable children and adults living within Hampshire, despite the current COVID19 restrictions the country finds itself in.

Please be reassured that despite the operational challenges the pandemic poses to us and other front line emergency services, tackling organised crime in all its various guises remains our core focus and operations to disrupt criminals who attempt to profit from drug dealing will continue.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, County Lines investigations continue around the country as Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed in her most recent Coronavirus daily briefing that the police force are “adapting” to the changing crime picture in the UK.