Southampton Pride 2020 Cancelled

Southampton’s annual pride parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The parade, which was due to take place on 29th August, was deemed unsafe by members of the organisational committee.

A spokesperson for the event released a statement saying:

We have to put the safety of all of our attendees, businesses and volunteers first. With no clear sign of normality resuming by August, the decision has been made to cancel and focus our efforts on returning next year with our best Pride yet.

Plans are currently being laid for a digital event in August to provide support for the LGBT+ community in Southampton, with details to follow on social media.

Organisers gave their thanks to members of the public saying, ‘We would finally like to thank all of our sponsors, partners, volunteers and of course our amazing attendees for their continued support and understanding throughout this unprecedented time‘.

‘We will continue to offer support through our social channels including signposting to relevant support agencies should this be required‘.

Southampton Pride 2019 saw 12,000 people gathered in Guildhall Square to celebrate.

Organisers have announced that next year’s parade will take place on August 28th 2021.