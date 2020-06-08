Team of UoS Business School Students Win Internships

Two teams from the University of Southampton entered the Savings Culture Marketing Competition, with one of the teams coming in 2nd place and securing themselves internships at leading UK financial institutions.

The teams were made up of final year BSc Marketing, BSc Accounting and Finance and BSc Business Management students. The competition was run by The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) and ran nationally, with three stages that required teams to apply their knowledge and business acumen to real-life scenarios.

The UoS teams completed the first of the stages back in February, but have had to collaborate virtually since lockdown began.

The final challenge took the form of a question: ‘How can young people be persuaded to adopt a habit of saving for their future wellbeing?’

Team Capital – comprised of Szymon Boczynski, Noah Farmery, Marco De Andrade Paulo, Elizabeth Mitchley, Marie Simmons, and Melisa Rangarira – came second out of the final 15 teams. These students have been awarded with marketing internships.

While the Soton Savers – Mariam Aly, Shannon Stack, Mitchell Perrett, Ollie Frangiamore, and Joshua Lawrie – did not make it into the top few groups, they have been recognised on the TISA website:

This represents a huge achievement as the competition was very strong, the judges were looking for high quality work, and not least because the students had to collaborate remotely in the latter stages due to COVID-19!

This year’s competition was a pilot and has been found to be a huge success, meaning it will run again next academic year.