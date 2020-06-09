Southampton Rises to 17th Ranking on the Complete University Guide

The Complete University Guide released their 2021 University League Tables today (9th June 2020).

The University of Southampton has risen three places this year and are now the 17th ranked university in the UK, joint with the University of Manchester. Southampton are also the highest climber of the top 20 universities this year.

Southampton received an overall score of 80% based on their 73% score for Entry Standards, 81% for Student Satisfaction, 79% for Research Quality, and 82% for Graduate Prospects.

President and Vice-Chancellor, Mark E. Smith, said in the University’s announcement:

With all the uncertainty around at the moment it is really pleasing to see this very positive move in the latest CUG rankings, with the University of Southampton back inside the top 20 overall which very much reflects our emphasis on quality, be it teaching or research. It confirms that students receive a very high quality education here. As a nationally-relevant, world-leading university, Southampton will continue to press forward thanks to the dedication of our staff and students who I want to thank for keeping us amongst the top echelons of UK universities.

Subject league tables were also released today. Southampton have 24 subjects that have placed in the top 20, including Physiotherapy where they have retained 1st, Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Computer Science, both of which have risen 3 places to 4th and 11th respectively, and French, German and Iberian Languages, which all place at 8th.

The full list of the top 20 subjects is below:

Physiotherapy: 1st

Aural and Oral Sciences: 2nd (-1)

Occupational Therapy: 2nd (-1)

Electrical and Electronic Engineering: 4th (+3)

Music: 5th (-1)

Civil Engineering: 6th (-1)

Nursing: 6th (-1)

Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering: 7th (-1)

Anatomy and Physiology: 7th

Marketing: 7th (-3)

French: 8th (+1)

German: 8th (+4)

Iberian Languages: 8th (+1)

Geology: 10th (-3)

Mechanical Engineering: 10th (-2)

Computer Science: 11th (+3)

Education: 11th (-1)

Communication and Media Studies: 13th (-3)

Anthropology: 14th (-5)

Archaeology: 16th (-5)

Philosophy: 16th (+2)

Physics: 16th (-3)

Business and Management: 19th (-1)

Pharmacology and Pharmacy: 20th (+1)

The full Complete University Guide league table can be seen here.