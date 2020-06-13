City Council Announces Green Transport Recovery Plan

Southampton City Council have announced their plans to get the city moving again amid the coronavirus outbreak in a ‘safe and active’ fashion.

A £4.1m Green Transport Recovery Plan is to be delivered by the council’s Highways Partners, Balfour Beatty Living Places. It has been established in line with the Government’s recommendations for encouraging safe and active travel as we come out of lockdown.

The plan outlines a series of interventions to address key challenges identified by the council. It will enable people to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines as people start to travel more and it will support people who keep walking and cycling following a staggering rise in more active forms of travel across the city.

Travel patterns in Southampton have changed dramatically during the coronavirus outbreak. In this time, there has been a 58% reduction in road traffic levels. Average cycle numbers have risen by 63%. These trends have resulted in lower pollution levels and quieter, safer streets and neighbourhoods in the city. As with many cities across the country, an improvement in air quality has been seen with a notable reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2).

Councillor Steve Leggett, Cabinet Member for Green City and Place, said: