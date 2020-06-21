Westquay Hollywood Bowl To Re-open From July

Hollywood Bowl will re-open its bowling centres on July 4, with strict social distancing guidelines in place. This includes centres at Westquay Southampton and Eastleigh and online bookings are open for customers to secure game slots ahead of time.

The re-opening will include enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, with customer guidance throughout the centres also in place. Each centre will reduce the number of lanes in play by only using alternate lanes to provide extra space between each game taking place, while amusement machines, as well as bar and diner seating, will be appropriately spaced out. Signage will be visible throughout the venue to remind customers to maintain a safe distance from others.

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive at Hollywood Bowl Group, commented:

The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority. Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to. We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors very soon.

To ensure social distancing measures are followed, the centres will operate at reduced customer capacity, with groups being restricted to a maximum of six people, with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time. Customers will also be asked to apply hand sanitiser upon entry and to wear their own footwear whilst bowling, while they will be given the option of wearing disposable gloves whilst aiming for a strike and playing on the amusement areas.

Food and drink can be pre-ordered from the diners and bars in each centre; customers are encouraged to use contactless payment where possible but cash will also be accepted. All members of staff will undergo daily temperature checks and will be wearing PPE on their shifts.

Customer bookings are now open to arrange dates and times for bowling sessions at Southampton.