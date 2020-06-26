Virtual Internships Launched for Disadvantaged Students

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds are being offered Assessed Virtual Internships to overcome a social mobility crisis that has been highlighted by COVID-19.

Over the last few months, hundreds of employers who have been negatively affected by the global pandemic have either postponed or cancelled internships, a vital structure which supports many students and recent graduates to enter the workplace.

As a result, charity upReach has opened up over 1,000 internship opportunities, ‘delivered by industry experts from leading City firms,’ to boost the career chances of those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

upReach works with over 20 top graduate partner employers such as Bank of America, Civil Service Fast Stream, Deloitte, McKinsey, Slaughter and May, Think Ahead, Unilever and Wellcome Trust, and if you are interested in applying for a virtual internship with one of these firms, you can apply here.