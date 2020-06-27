Full List And Menu: Greggs Reopens 800 Stores For Takeaway

The new-look stores include floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

For customers, there is also a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Greggs warned sales are likely to remain subdued as the chain copes with fewer customers allowed in stores at any one time, following a series of small-scale trials near its offices.

Due to the expected decline in sales, an unspecified number of staff ‘will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal‘, the company stated.

The Newcastle-based business has taken a slow but steady approach to reopening, management are determined to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.

The company added that it aims to welcome back sausage roll seekers to the remaining 1,000 sites by early July.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services. But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.

Updating the stock market on Tuesday morning, the company added it remains cautious and warned sales may fall,