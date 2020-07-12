Jubilee Sports Centre Not Reopening Until September

University of Southampton’s Sport and Wellbeing team has confirmed that indoor facilities, including the Jubilee Sports Centre, will not reopen on 25th July despite the government’s advice on indoor gyms changing.

Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Secretary of State Oliver Dowden announced on Thursday that indoor sports facilities and gyms can re-open from Saturday 25th July. Outdoor pools and gyms have already opened in England.

In response, a statement from the University’s Sport and Wellbeing team confirmed that they are “working towards” a provisional reopening date of 7th September for indoor facilities, whilst Wide Lane and Avenue Campus have both hosted outdoor recreational sports like tennis already.

Sport and Wellbeing confirmed: “As the days and weeks go by, we will continue to assess further recreational sport offerings and be sure to update all our customers via our social media as the range of available activities steadily increases.”

The statement confirmed that monthly membership holders will not be charged until their reopening date is confirmed, whilst annual and pre-paid memberships are due to be refunded from the date of closure to the reopening date.

The statement said that they “are hoping to now begin to action refunds prior to our full facility reopening.”

