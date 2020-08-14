Lockdown to Ease Further from Saturday

More beauty treatments, small wedding receptions and live indoor performances will be able to resume in England from Saturday, as lockdown rules are eased.

PM Boris Johnson has announced that bowling alleys, casinos and soft play areas will be able to reopen on Saturday 15th August.

This was originally meant to happen on 1st August, but was delayed due to a rise in cases. However, it is now said that this risk is reduced and cases are levelling out.

The most recent changes include:

Indoor theatre, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences

Weddings that are a sit down meal will be permitted with a limit of 30 guests.

The piloting of a small number of sporting events to test the safe return of spectators will resume, commencing with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre over the weekend

Casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play areas will be allowed to open up again

‘Close contact’ beauty treatments, such as waxing, will be allowed to resume

Pilots will take place at conference venues ahead of the expected resumption of business events from 1st October at the earliest.

These changes will not commence in areas of local lockdown.

All close contact jobs will require a face mask and a full-face visor for protection. It also applies to those doing home visits all in coordination with the advice from SAGE.

Nightclubs and discos will remain closed. All these easing measures can also be reversed in response to a potential spike in cases.