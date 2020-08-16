Southampton General Sees First Virus Death in Nearly a Month

As of Wednesday, 29th July, the University Hospital Southampton Trust has recorded 197 in-house COVID-19 deaths, the first rise in three weeks.

This news comes just days before the Hospital declined to loosen any restrictions on visitors, insisting that the measures imposed in June will remain in place.

The Southampton Hospital figure of 197 accounts for five percent of all virus deaths in the South East of England, which now stands at 3,522.

These virus figures are from hospitals alone, and do not include deaths from within the community. It is feared that deaths in care homes account for a large proportion of deaths in Hampshire because of the county’s ageing population.