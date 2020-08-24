Book Club Launched at University of Southampton

A book club has launched at the University of Southampton, ending a regrettably long absence for what is a staple organisation in most British universities.

The book club, established by the English Society, will be held on the first Monday of each month, starting in October, with a location to be announced soon. All students are welcome, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, there may be a limit on attendance numbers for Semester 1.

The club aims to showcase works by modern female authors, from Bernadine Evaristo and Margaret Atwood to Virginia Woolf and Toni Morrison. Those interested in joining the book club can join the dedicated Facebook group with more information and regular updates here.