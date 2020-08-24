Restaurant Donates Hand Sanitiser to Places of Worship

Purbani, a restaurant in Botley has donated hand sanitiser stations to places of worship in Southampton.

Purbani is a small Indian restaurant and has worked hand in hand with Global supplies protection, an international supplier of PPE, to donate sanitiser stations. They have been delivered to four local places of worship in both Botley and Southampton.

Both the PPE supplier and the local restaurant wanted to give something back to the community which would benefit a large group of people and last for a long time.

Hand sanitiser is in high demand as a result of the on going pandemic. By placing this stations in busy locations, they hope that it will raise awareness about the severity of the virus whilst putting significance of the importance of hygiene in staying protected.

Places of worship often run solely on donations, thus the help from Purbani is essential, especially during these trying times.

These stations cost about £195 each, with the cost being split equally between Purbani Botley and Global Supplies Protection.