Jubilee Sports Centre Reopens

Jubilee Sports Centre has reopened, six months after first closing due to lockdown.

The University’s Sports and Wellbeing team announced in March that, in line with government restrictions, all sports facilities would close until further notice. Some facilities, including outdoors courts, have been open for bookings throughout the summer months.

The Government allowed indoor gyms to open earlier on in the summer, but this morning Jubilee Sports Centre reopened its doors for the first time.

Mayflower Gym has also reopened.

The Sports and Wellbeing team confirmed that all joining fees will be waived throughout the month of September.

“Whether you cancelled your membership with us back in March, or are simply here to use the facilities for the first time, you will only be charged a pro-rata membership fee for the remainder of the month”, said a statement on the website.

Access to the gym and the pool will only be via slots booked in advance. The slots are for hour long sessions, beginning on the hour only. These sessions can be booked either via the Connect online booking system for those with a monthly membership, or via phone on 02380 592 119. Pay As You Go slots are £4.50 per person for all activities. Customers are asked to arrive no more than five minutes in advance of their booking.

The ‘Swimmers Journey’ and the ‘Gym Journey’ are the ways that the Sport and Wellbeing team have made the facilities COVID-secure. For example, swimmers will be expected, on their ‘journey’, to:

Wear face coverings at all times (other than when swimming)

Pre-shower using soap and water

Keep to 8 people per lane

Leave at the end of their allocated session.

Meanwhile, if using the gym, people should:

Come prepared to use the gym – there are no changing facilities available

Clean equipment before and after use

Exit Level 3 down the stairs to Level 1, following directional signage.

Social distancing must be maintained at all times.