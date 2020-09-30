University GP Registration to Move Online for 2020-21

The University of Southampton Health Service has announced that GP registration will be online for this year.

The move comes as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that students stay safe but still have access to healthcare on campus.

In light of this, the Health Service encourages you to use their ‘Online Consultation’ wherever possible, where you will be able to submit your symptoms and get advice online. You may also have a consultation with a GP over the phone, but in-person appointments have been suspended for the foreseeable future.

The Health Service does stress that if you are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 – high temperature, new and continuous cough, and a loss of taste and/or smell – then you and your household must self-isolate.

To book an online/telephone consultation with the GP if you are already registered, follow the link here.

To fill out an online GP registration form, follow the link here.

If you have previously registered with the GP, you are not required to fill the form out again.