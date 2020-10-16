Southampton Universities Return with New Safety Measures

The University of Southampton and Southampton Solent University have joined together in a commitment by students pledging to behave in a responsible way to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

New and continuing students are expected to adhere to government guidelines in order to protect both themselves and members of the community.

‘Our aim is to produce graduates who can achieve their ambitions, and benefit both industry and the community. As well as giving them the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills to succeed in their chosen careers, we support them in becoming responsible citizens and future leaders.‘ – Karen Stanton, Vice-Chancellor of Solent University.

Both Universities are working closely with the local police and city council to circulate the latest information and discipline students that breach the commitment.

"As a community, we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe." We're asking our students to read this commitment to understand our responsibilities during this challenging time, to keep ourselves and our community safe. Read more here: https://t.co/yad21l6q8d pic.twitter.com/Ld49Gf8694 — University of Southampton (@unisouthampton) September 22, 2020

Professor Mark Spearing, Chair of the Student Non-Academic Misconduct Committee sent an email warning students that if they violate the new rules, then the University will take ‘appropriate and proportionate action.‘

Measures put in place at both institutions include substituting most in-person teaching with virtual learning, temperature checks and hand sanitising points, compulsory face covering and social distancing on campus.

Southampton University has also launched a new voluntary COVID-19 testing service. The programme aims to assess the use of non-invasive saliva tests at institutions and is partnered with the City Council and the NHS.

If you display any signs of the Coronavirus, stay home, isolate for a minimum of 10 days and inform the University. Stay safe.

