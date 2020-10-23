SUSU Launch New Strategy

The Southampton University Students’ Union has launched a new strategy starting the academic year of 2020. The launch comes along with a rebrand focusing on their three core values: ‘stand strong‘, ‘join together‘ and ‘take responsibility‘.

This comes after the previous strategy ran out in the summer of 2020 and has been in the works since March. The strategy was based on student and staff feedback, provided through polls and focus groups. SUSU states in their launch that their vision for the future is one where every student loves their time at Southampton.

The missions outlined in the strategy are as follows:

To strengthen the student voice

Grow and nurture student communities and provide great opportunities for students

Help students by giving advice and supporting them

Create an outstanding and memorable student experience

Be a strong and sustainable organisation

Wessex Scene sat down with Jim Gardner, Chief Executive at SUSU, to discuss the new strategy launch. More information is to follow.