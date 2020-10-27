Woman Threatened in Chandler’s Ford

cw: Racial abuse

A woman was racially abused and threatened at 9am on 14th October in Chandler’s Ford.

A car pulled up alongside the woman, while she was removing a car seat, and began verbally abusing her. The unknown male was said to have left his car to follow her across the road, then racially abusing her and hand gesturing throat cutting.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 5’6” with blonde hair.

Police are now searching for witnesses in relation to the incident.