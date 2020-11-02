University Sports Facilities to Close From Wednesday

Jubilee Sports Centre, Wide Lane and Watersports Centre will all close on Wednesday 4 November for the lockdown period, the University of Southampton’s Vice-Chancellor has confirmed.

The news follows the announcement by the Prime Minister on Saturday that England will go into a nationwide lockdown from 12:01am on Thursday 5th November for a period of 27 days until Wednesday 2nd December.

The Government’s recent guidance, which allows for elite sports to continue, states that “to reduce social contact, the Government has ordered certain businesses and venues to close.”

“These include: Indoor and outdoor leisure facilities such as bowling alleys, leisure centres and gyms, sports facilities including swimming pools, golf courses and driving ranges, dance studios, stables and riding centres, soft play facilities, climbing walls and climbing centres, archery and shooting ranges, water and theme parks”.

Vice-Chancellor Mark E. Smith said,

In line with the new restrictions, the Jubilee Sports Centre, Wide Lane and Watersports sites will need to close from Wednesday evening. We will provide full details on changes to our facilities before Thursday.

