New Covid Testing Site in Hampshire

The testing site officially opened to the public on the 6th of November.

The site is located at Unit 9 Northarbour Road, Cosham, Portsmouth. It is a walk-through test site, meaning it is more accessible for those without cars, who can walk or bike to the location.

Testing at this new centre is only available for people experiencing one of the main symptoms of the virus such as a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell and/or taste.

If you are displaying symptoms you should self-isolate for 10 days. Anyone in your household and support bubble should isolate for 14 days. Book a test on the NHS website or call 119 for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or 03003 032 714 if you are in Scotland.

This is part of the new government resolve to increase Covid-19 testing in the UK. Southampton is currently one of the cities involved in evaluating the effectiveness of coronavirus saliva testing in educational settings. This programme is still ongoing despite the national lockdown that came into effect on the 5th of November.

Hopefully, the increased funding for Covid-19 testing will help ensure the safe return of students home from University for Christmas.