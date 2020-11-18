New Covid-19 Testing Site on Avenue Campus

The University has partnered with Southampton City Council and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to establish a forth Covid-19 testing site for city on the Avenue Campus.

The site is open to all, including those in vulnerable and disabled groups, seven days a week from 8:00 to 20:00.

The site has comprehensive operating procedures, approved by Public Health England to ensure health and safety.

These safeguards include, social distancing measures, personal protective equipment, a rigorous cleaning regime and a designated area for the whole operation, preventing disturbance to the local area.

The site joins Woodley Road Car Park, Marlborough Road Car Park and The Guild Hall as the City’s testing sites, where you can book a test on the government website.