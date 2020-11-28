University to Host Virtual Christmas Quiz

The University of Southampton will host a virtual Christmas quiz on Tuesday 1 December.

The Coronavirus pandemic, which has halted the University’s regular schedule of Christmas events, means that the quiz will take place online.

The event will be hosted by Radio 1 DJ and Southampton alumnus Chris Stark, known for co-hosting a radio show with Scott Mills on the popular BBC radio station.

The quiz is designed for the Southampton University community ‘to enjoy’ and is free to join. Simply click ‘Going’ on the Facebook event page here.

Media Relations Manager Charles Elder, Professor Neil Gostling, VP for Education and Democracy Avila Chidume, and student journalist Ottilie Young will all be reading questions out during the quiz.

The quiz will begin at 7 pm, Tuesday. Good luck!