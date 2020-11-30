Southampton Joins the UK Reproducibility Network

The University of Southampton has the UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN), a network set up by researchers and supported by funders and publishers in an effort to maintain the UK’s reputation as a centre of world-leading research excellence.

The role of Institutional Lead had been taken by Dr Alison Knight, Head of Research Integrity and Governance based in Research and Innovation Services. She joins forces with Dr Christian Bokhove, the Local Network Lead, in an effort to improve the quality and reproducibility of academic research output at a grassroots level.

Dr Knight said, ‘I am looking forward to representing Southampton at the UKRN. Joining the consortium is another forward step in the University’s on-going strategy to support our research community in helping them produce accessible, robust and high quality research, while also bolstering a good research culture at Southampton.’

For more information, you can contact Dr Alison Knight and her team at ResearchIntegrity@soton.ac.uk, and look at the annual statement on research integrity.

Early Career Researchers looking to participate can also see the Southampton branch of ReproducibiliTea, a journal club initiative set up to discuss papers related to topics associated with the UKRN. These include topics such as methods, open science, data sharing, and practices across research disciplines. More information can be found here.