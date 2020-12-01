The Hobbit Pub is Re-Opening

From 3rd December, The Hobbit will be re-opening its doors and welcoming customers within the boundaries of the government’s health and safety regulations. In addition to their previously implemented social distancing practices, The Hobbit will also be implementing new policies in accordance with the government’s order that pubs can only open if they serve substantial meals.

Therefore, this government policy launches a new development for The Hobbit: they will now be serving food.

Their food offerings will comprise a full pizza menu with a host of fully customizable vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available. Their menu options will also continue to be priced at £6 for a pizza. Customers who wish to pop in for dinner and a drink are invited to message The Hobbit on Facebook to book a table. The pub will also be accepting walk-ins and providing outdoor seating options for mixed households.

The Hobbit will be open from 5:00- 11:00 pm and will not take any additional orders after 10:00.