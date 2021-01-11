University of Southampton Announces New Senior Vice-President (Academic)

Professor Philip Wright has obtained the position of Senior VP (Academic) at the University of Southampton after a wide range of candidates applied for the position.

Professor Wright is currently the Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering at Newcastle University and will be joining the Southampton team on the 1st of May this year.

As part of the job, Professor Wright will be working on the university’s academic mission and will have a key focus on the One Southampton approach, which includes developing a Digital Strategy. He will also chair a new Deans’ Council, and will oversee all academic planning and well as organising university resources in the most viable way. Professor Wright will also be the standing deputy for Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Wright showed his enthusiasm for his new job in a statement:

I am really thrilled and honoured to be joining Southampton. It is a truly a world-class university, anchored in its region but finding solutions to problems that make a real global impact. I am excited to see how my new role can help shape Southampton’s future, by supporting our staff, students and alumni to continue to play a leading role in transforming the world for the better. When I join you in May, I will be keen to meet as many of you as I can in the global Southampton community, who I know are committed to working inclusively and collegially.

Vice-Chancellor, Mark E. Smith, also shared his positive outlook for the new staff member:

I am delighted that we have managed to secure Phillip to fill the crucial role of Senior Vice-President (Academic). We were lucky to have an exceptional field to choose from. Phillip really impressed the panel with his vision and enthusiasm for Southampton. His demonstrable achievements in developing a planning process, internationalisation and digital developments closely fitted what we need for this role. However, it was his genuine commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion as well as to embedding sustainability that really shone through. I very much look forward to working with Phillip in this role and welcoming him to Southampton in May.

You can find out more about Professor Wright’s new role via SUSSED.