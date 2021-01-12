The NHS Wants You!

The COVID-19 crisis isn’t slowing down any time soon with cases reaching new heights. Tiers used to lead to thoughts of cake, but for many they are now associated with loneliness and dread. What can you do to help?

Since the start of the pandemic, we have come together to help those in need and support the NHS but there is still more that can be done. If you find yourself with a few hours spare every week, why not pay it forward into society? Build relationships and gain new skills whilst playing your part.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight NHS have recently released a campaign to recruit staff to aid in the vaccination program against coronavirus. There are a variety of paid opportunities, from admin assistants to delivering immunisations, which can be flexible to slot around work and other responsibilities.

As per government guidelines, every staff member will be provided with the correct training, supervision, and PPE.

Southampton University encourages everyone, staff and students, to volunteer and support the local community where possible.

Learn more about this opportunity on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight NHS page.

Don’t forget, there are still many other volunteering opportunities available to get involved with that you can do from the comfort of your home:

Become an NHS Volunteer Responder with GoodSAM responding first-hand to calls within your community

Volunteer at your local food bank: discover more on The Trussell Trust website

Be My Eyes is a free app to connect blind and low-vision people with sighted volunteers

Partner with Independent Age or Age UK and make that one phone call to brighten someone’s day and combat loneliness.

Remember to look after your own safety first and always adhere to the government guidelines which can be found here.