University Announces Online Teaching to Continue till April

The University of Southampton has announced via email that online teaching will continue until the 12th April. This is for all programs apart from those who have already been announced as exempt.

Subject to further government advice, they stated that it may be possible to re-start some in-person on-campus teaching in specialist teaching spaces such as labs, studios, performance and practice spaces as well as some field work activity before 12 April. If that turns out to be possible, they will be in contact with relevant students.

However, following government guidelines, there will be no in person teaching on the UK campuses until further notice (other than for undergraduate students in Medicine, the School of Health Sciences, and PGCE students in the School of Education). The 12th April is the earliest that people can expect to return to campus.

Professor Neill (Vice-President Education) recognises in the email that this poses a variety of challenges and says that the university remains committed to delivering high-quality education and student support online, and will work closely with Schools and Faculties to ensure that we prioritise the resumption of those in-person teaching activities that are key to meeting programme learning outcomes as soon as government advice and the public health context makes that possible.

