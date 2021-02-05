Nominations Open For SUSU Leadership Elections

Nominations are open for the annual SUSU Leadership Elections, which notably include the Sabbatical Officer roles alongside other part-time volunteering roles. Nominations for all roles close on Wednesday 10 February at 16:00.

The Sabbatical Officer roles are the highest positions available for nomination and individuals in these roles are regarded as the main liaison between student communities and the University. These roles are:

Union President

VP Education & Democracy

VP Welfare & Community

VP Activities

VP Sport

These roles are full-time and paid an annual salary of £21,814, effective from July 2021. Additionally, Sabbatical Officers are expected to undergo training in various key skills, including but not limited to project management, communication, leadership and governance. Officers will fulfil their roles in coordination with the wider staff team at SUSU.

Other roles (part-time volunteering) available for nomination are:

Trustee

Senator

Chair of Senate

Faculty Officers

Post Graduate Research Officer

For a full description of all roles and to nominate yourself in a particular role, head to the Leadership Elections platform on the SUSU website. You can also find there the option to ‘Suggest A Friend’ for a role.