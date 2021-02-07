Nightly Closures on M27 Motorway

The M27 will be closed nightly in order to install gantries and for surfacing works to take place.

Highways England has confirmed that each night until 14th February, the M27 will be shut between Junction 7 at Hedge End to Junction 11 at Wallington.

Diversions will be in place and drivers can expect disruption overnight when they are using the M27’s Junction 4 interchange with the M3 (eastbound) on 6 February.

A spokesperson for Highways England said,

‘All diversions will be fully signed, and closures are subject to change depending on operational requirements or adverse weather conditions.’

Users of the M27 have faced disruption since upgrade works for converting a section to a smart motorway began in March 2018. A speed limit of 50mph is in place at parts of the road which connects Southampton to the New Forest and the A31 in the West, and Cosham and the A27/A3 in the East.