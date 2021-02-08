Enabling Services Student Drop-in Sessions Available

University of Southampton Enabling Services are running student support drop-in sessions which allow students to talk to staff about support and useful steps to take if anyone is struggling.

Pre-booked slots will be available on Tuesday and Thursdays between 12.00 and 15.00, with bookings opening from 17.00 the evening before until 9.30 on the day of the appointment.

The aim of this is to give information and advice to students who need it. They will help students prioritise and focus on next steps, creating a plan from which to move forward in the short-term, however they are not a substitute for emergency services and cannot give medical advice or an in-depth exploration of problems.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, these sessions are only available online.

There are also a number of other ways to contact Enabling Services for help and advice:

Call 023 8059 9599 and select option 2 for wellbeing related queries and option 3 for Enabling Services.

Email enable@soton.ac.uk

Chat with the Student Support Hub through the online chat (Monday to Friday, 10.00-16.00)

Use the Wayfinder app to find answers to common questions and to be directed to support services.

Enabling services seek to support students with all kinds of struggles, including mental health and wellbeing, disability support, dyslexia and study support, and additional exam recommendations, and many more.

For more significant difficulties, students can talk to the First Support team at either firstsupport@soton.ac.uk, or by calling 02380 599 599 and pressing option 2.

A full list of the services offered by Enabling Services can be found on their website.